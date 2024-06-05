MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

MET stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

