Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.29. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.