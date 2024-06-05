AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $166.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

