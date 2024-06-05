CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,424 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LYB opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

