The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 41,523 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $74,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $4,389,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

