CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 826 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.8 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $258.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $258.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,452 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

