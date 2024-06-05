Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $134.65, but opened at $130.01. Science Applications International shares last traded at $126.12, with a volume of 50,579 shares.

The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Science Applications International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 59,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 776.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

