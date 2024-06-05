Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

AJG opened at $255.26 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.69 and a 1-year high of $259.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.62 and a 200-day moving average of $241.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,945. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.