CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,361 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 709,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $97,113,000 after acquiring an additional 356,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

