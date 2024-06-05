Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 523,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after buying an additional 269,190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

