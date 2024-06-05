Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,522,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Dominion Energy worth $71,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 259,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

D opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.