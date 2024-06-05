TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,874 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 41,957.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.