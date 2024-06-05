KBC Group NV Sells 5,331 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.25 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.11.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

