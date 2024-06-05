NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

