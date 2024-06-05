CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $54.22 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,552 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $54,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

