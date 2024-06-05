NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.0 %

FIS opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

