Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,986,000 after buying an additional 1,450,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

