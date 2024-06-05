NEOS Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $887.12 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.01 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $957.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $913.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

