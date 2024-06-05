Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

Cummins stock opened at $273.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

