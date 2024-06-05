CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 154,167 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $53,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $4,234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,561,000 after buying an additional 1,135,737 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 374.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 181,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.60. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

