Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHQ opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

