Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $253,563,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CME Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,772,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,339,000 after purchasing an additional 288,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $203.78 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.04 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.93.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

