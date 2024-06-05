Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $430.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.