SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $387.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

