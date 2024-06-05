Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Cut by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2 %

CAT opened at $327.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.45 and a 200-day moving average of $320.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.75 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

