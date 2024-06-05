Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,064 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

