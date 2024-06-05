Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.82. 21,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 137,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,194,921 shares in the company, valued at $59,262,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,025.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $640,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 77.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 76,932 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 785.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

