Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 158.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,857,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 165,038 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,252,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,655 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $296.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.86 and its 200 day moving average is $273.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $298.29.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

