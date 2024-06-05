Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 211.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,480,000 after acquiring an additional 93,984 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $287.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.70 and a 200 day moving average of $288.76.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

