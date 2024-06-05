HI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.37 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $205,365.57 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00011878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,683.46 or 0.99923480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00012808 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00108608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004019 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050651 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $195,942.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

