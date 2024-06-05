Radio Caca One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.87 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $104.30 million and $20.87 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000394 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00003926 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00007759 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,005,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

