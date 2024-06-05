holoride (RIDE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $110,623.09

holoride (RIDE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $110,623.09 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.90 or 0.05380306 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00051260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003051 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,593,174 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,593,174 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00503054 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $84,748.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

