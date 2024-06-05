dForce USD Price Tops $1.00 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.43 million and $6,173.80 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00118365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008368 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,501,569 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99710417 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,847.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

