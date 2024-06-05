Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stake Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 40,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $431.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.45. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $357.79 and a twelve month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.