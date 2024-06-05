Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 24,296 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

