Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $157.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.70 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $154.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,326,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,828,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,801.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,828,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,126 shares of company stock worth $53,896,140. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.