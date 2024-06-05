Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,044 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $263.20 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

