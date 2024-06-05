Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Albany International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Albany International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. Albany International has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.48.

Insider Activity

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albany International news, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

