Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Lundin Gold Price Performance
LUGDF stock opened at C$14.22 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$10.24 and a one year high of C$15.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.79.
About Lundin Gold
