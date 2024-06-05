Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 368,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

