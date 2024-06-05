PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
