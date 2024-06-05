Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Declares GBX 2.60 Dividend

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Chemring Group Stock Performance

LON:CHG opened at GBX 386.31 ($4.95) on Wednesday. Chemring Group has a 1 year low of GBX 258 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 412.14 ($5.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 373.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,034.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.42) to GBX 338 ($4.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.32) to GBX 460 ($5.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.59), for a total transaction of £494,788.22 ($633,937.50). 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

