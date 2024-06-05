Century Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Century Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYFL opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Century Financial has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

