Century Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
Century Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CYFL opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Century Financial has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.
About Century Financial
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Century Financial
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.