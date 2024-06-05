AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AWF opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Emilie D. Wrapp acquired 2,393 shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,006.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

