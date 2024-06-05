CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.