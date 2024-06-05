Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,085 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

