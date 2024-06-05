Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Invests $2.72 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,318,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after buying an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $950.81 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $375.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $935.84 and a 200-day moving average of $865.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

