CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $402.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $432.00 to $402.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.0 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.86, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 462.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

