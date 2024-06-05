Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GWRE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average is $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

