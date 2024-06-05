Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

GWRE stock opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.34 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

